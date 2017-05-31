KY woman charged with DUI after crash in McCracken Co., KY

A Wingo, Kentucky woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in McCracken County in which deputies say alcohol played a part in.

Deputies responded to 440 Wingo Road on Monday May 29 at approximately 8:13 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

Mary Harding, 21, was traveling north on Wingo Road in her white 2007 Pontiac G6. A witness stated Harding was traveling at a high rate of speed and topped a hill near 440 Wingo Road before becoming airborne.

Harding's vehicle landed and overturned several times, coming to rest on an embankment on the left side of the road.

Harding told deputies she had been drinking alcohol earlier in the evening.

Mayfield/Graves County EMS transported Harding to Jackson Purchase ER for non-life threatening injuries.

Harding is charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

