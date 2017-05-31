This week in music: 1980 Blondie

Let's step back in time and check out the music scene from 37 years ago.

This week in 1980, Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 chart had Dr. Hook at number five with Sexy Eyes. The group had been around for nine years and Sexy Eyes was their final top ten hit.

Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes were in the number four spot with Don't Fall in Love with a Dreamer. While the song wouldn't get any higher on the Hot 100, it topped the music charts in Canada.



Paul McCartney and Wings were at number three with Coming Up. The song would go on to become yet another number on hit for McCartney. His former Beatle band mate John Lennon liked the song and credits it with getting him back in the recording studio for his comeback album Double Fantasy.

A movie tune was in the number two spot. Call Me by Blondie was the theme song from the Richard Gere movie American Gigolo. Songwriter Giorgio Moroder initially offered the song to Stevie Nicks, but her record company wouldn't let her work with Moroder. He instead turned to Deborah Harry and her band Blondie. It was just coming off a six week stay at the top of the charts, a run that had Billboard ranking it as the number one song of the year.

Knocking Blondie out of the top spot was the disco band Lipps Inc with Funkytown. It was the hit of the summer of 1980, spending four weeks at number one. It wasn't just Americans who wanted to be taken to Funkytown. The song was a number one hit in 29 countries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.