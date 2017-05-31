May 31 celebrity birthdays

He's an actor and director who gained fame by starring in Western movies like A Fistful of Dollars and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. He's also known for his work in the Dirty Harry movies. As a director he's won Best Picture Oscars for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby. He's also directed Gran Torino and American Sniper. Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood is 87 today.

She's an actress and model who rose to fame in the movie Blue Lagoon in 1980. The very next year she starred in Endless Love. Over the years, she's made guest appearances on several TV shows including: Friends, Two and a Half Men, That 70's Show and The Middle. Brooke Shields is 52 today.

He's an actor who has starred in the movies Horrible Bosses, Crazy Heart, Minority Report and more recently Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Golden Globe winner Colin Farrell is 41 today.

He was the quarterback who guaranteed the Jets would win Super Bowl III. The Jets went on to defeat the Colts 16-7 in a huge upset. It was a defining moment which helped shape the modern NFL. Broadway Joe Namath is 74 today.

