Paducah man facing numerous charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., Ky

A Paducah man is behind bars facing numerous charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 30.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Tuesday on a maroon 2001 Pontiac passenger car for registration violations on Cairo Road near exit 3.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Harley D. Gilbert, 32, of Paducah.

Deputies discovered that Gilbert's driver’s license was suspended and that he had an outstanding arrest warrant out of McCracken County District Court. They also quickly learned Gilbert was in possession of illicit drugs, which led to a search of his vehicle, where deputies located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine.

Gilbert was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He is facing the following charges:

Operating on Suspended / Revoked Operators License

Failure to Produce Insurance Card

No Registration Plates

No Registration Receipt

Improper Display of Registration Plates

Failure to Register Transfer Motor vehicle

Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)

Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS

McCracken County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.