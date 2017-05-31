Mayfield, KY man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder of a police officer

A Graves County, Kentucky man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at deputies trying to execute a search warrant.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon says it happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 when Graves County deputies tried to arrest 42-year-old John Hoback, of Mayfield on a warrant for burglary.

Instead of answering the door, the deputies say Hoback told them to get off of his property. When the deputies entered the home, they say Hoback grabbed his wife and ran into the bathroom.

Deputies chased him into the bathroom where they were met Hoback with a loaded gun just within arms length. Deputies were able to disarm Hoback.

Hoback was arrested and taken to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center where he was treated for injuries sustained in the incident. He was later lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Hoback is charged with the following:

Two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Wanton Endangerment

Unlawful Imprisonment

Resisting arrest

Fleeing Police on Foot.

