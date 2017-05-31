Four things you need to know on 5/31

It's Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: There is a small chance for rain and scattered showers this morning, but much of the Heartland will remain dry. The chance for rain and an even an isolated will linger around for most of the day. It will be cloudy and windy at times. It will also be another warm one with temps expected to reach the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend continues with an increased chance for rain and thunderstorms later in the week.

Making headlines:

AMBER ALERT issued for 13-year-old Salem, MO girl: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Salem, Missouri girl. The girl, Trinity Lewis, was abducted around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 from County Road 6090 in Salem.

Mayfield, KY man charged with 2 counts of attempted murder of a police officer: A Graves County, Kentucky man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at deputies trying to execute a search warrant.

Flynn agrees to provide some requested documents: Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, The Associated Press has learned.

Bill to fund domestic violence centers moves to IL Senate: A bill that would fund domestic violence centers across Illinois headed from the House to the Senate on Tuesday, May 30, but lawmakers are running out of time.

