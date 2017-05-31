Missing 13-year-old Salem, MO girl found safe

An Amber Alert issued for a 13-year-old Salem, Missouri girl has been canceled.

According to the Dent County Sheriff's Office, Trinity Lewis has been located safe in Bunker, Missouri.

Lewis was abducted around 12 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 from County Road 6090 in Salem.

Trinity was believed to be taken by a 50-year-old man with a black beard and another man approximately 30 years old.

Investigators said the girl told someone she was going to a friend's house, but never showed up.

