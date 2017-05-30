It's hot! Don't Forget your Pets!

Summer time is here and that means hot days. The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Medical Center of Mid-America offers these tips:

1. 70 Degrees and Over, Don't Take Rover! When the temperature outside is over 70 degrees, the temperature inside the car can reach more than 100 degrees in just minutes, regardless of whether a window is cracked.

2. Don't sit...speak! Act immediately if you see a distressed animal in an unattended car. Call the local police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

3. Stay fresh! Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Secure plastic bowls (never metal) to the ground so your pet can't accidentally spill them.

4. Keep it cool! When the weather is warm and stormy, keep pets inside your home where it's cool and quiet. Provide a place to retreat from the heat and noise by finding an interior room or basement with access to clean, cool water.

5. IDs please! Time spent outdoors--and thunderstorms--increases the risk of pets escaping. Be sure pets wear collars and ID tags at all times. Having a microchip also increases the chances of a wandering pet returning home.

6. Prevent the parasites! Fleas, ticks, and heart worms are more prevalent during warm months. Make sure pets received regular parasite preventatives.

For more information on how to care for pets during warm weather months, visit www.hsmo.org or email info@hsmo.org.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.