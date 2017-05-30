Utley, Forsythe lead rally as Dodgers beat Cardinals 9-4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Utley, Forsythe lead rally as Dodgers beat Cardinals 9-4

By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chase Utley, Logan Forsythe and Chris Taylor combined to reach base 11 times and totaled six runs, helping the streaking Los Angeles Dodgers rally past the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Utley finished a homer shy of the cycle as the Dodgers won their season-high sixth straight game. Forsythe reached five times, including three walks, and Taylor reached three times.

Adrian Gonzalez's sacrifice fly and Utley's RBI double started the Dodgers comeback in the third. Enrique Hernandez tied it at 3 with a single, and Paul DeJong's throwing error on the same play scored Utley to give the Dodgers a 4-3 lead.

Michael Wacha (2-3) needed 77 pitches to get through three innings, the shortest outing for a Cardinals starter this season. Three of the four runs he allowed were earned.

Brandon Morrow (1-0) led a parade of six Dodgers relievers.

