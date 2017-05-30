Entire district affected after water main break in McClure East Cape Public Water District

A water main break in the McClure East Cape Public Water District is affecting the entire community.

The district includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Gale and Reynoldsville, Illinois.

Board President for the water district Kerry Hill said crews are currently repairing a 6 inch line with multiple leaks

Hill said the district has no water pressure at the moment after water began draining from the water tower.

The district made the decision to shut down the water system to preserve what water was left.

Hill said crews hope to fix the leak within the coming hours.

A field manager is currently searching for parts to fix the leaks at a local parts store.

Hill also said after repairs are made the district will be under a boil water order.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.