Free adult swim lessons offered at Carbondale Splash Park

The Saluki Masters Swim Club are offering free introductory swim instructions for adults at the Carbondale Super Splash Park.

Certified instructors will provide 45 minute lessons, twice a week for four weeks with classes on Mondays and Wednesdays evenings.

Lessons start June 12 at 6 p.m., and two classes on Tuesday and Thursday mornings starting on June 13 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m..

A second session of classes will begin Monday, July 10, or Tuesday morning July 11 for those not enrolled in the first session.

You must be at least 18 to enroll, but there is no maximum age.

For more information, call the Carbondale Park District at 618-549-4222.

