Mural in Jackson, MO aims to draw more people to library to read

A drawing to help educate children and adults by bringing attention to a library. That's the goal for one Heartland library.

The Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, Missouri is getting creative in trying to draw in more people.

"It's really exciting to us if we can show how proud we are but let everybody know we're here and that it will benefit everybody," Riverside Regional Library Director Jeff Trinkle said.

Artist Terry Davis is currently painting a 90 foot mural on the outside wall at the Jackson library.

The goal is to attract more people to the library which will in turn help educate children and adults with reading more.

"We can attract more people the better off they are for knowing and having so many resources at their fingertips," Trinkle said.

The library looks great on the inside; however, it looks like a regular non-aesthetically pleasing brick wall on the outside since it was part of the old Walmart.

"The biggest problem they have is because this was the old Walmart, it's kind of ugly on the outside," Artist Terry Davis said.

"Outside it just wasn't catching people's attention and were in with other businesses and so we're hoping that it helps us stand out," Trinkle said.

One concern the Riverside Regional Library Director Jeff Trinkle had is that people might not see it even though it sits back a little off the main highway.

Davis said he feels this town loves their library and this is another way to invest in it and keep it growing.

So how did they come up with what to paint? Davis was given the opportunity in which he gave it a lot of thought how to come up with the story of the mural.

He incorporated landmarks in the city along with children reading and their imagination.

"This is about our city right. But as it goes into it, you transition into this giant larger than life girl who's reading a book," Davis said. "It transitions into this whole, a little section of the Jackson Park system. I guess Hubble Creek. It then turns into this crazy seascape where this kid is actually fishing for this giant bookcase fish."

Even the colors Davis chose not only represents the City of Jackson but is visually more grabbing to people that drive by.

The mural is anticipated to be completed by mid-July.

