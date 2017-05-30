Cape Splash water park goes through thorough water slide checks

Just how safe are you and your family at our local water parks?

That's the question we asked this afternoon after an incident at a park in California.

A boy there was hurt after flying off a slide on opening day.

So, could that happen to you in the Heartland?

Cape Splash Manager Penny Williams said her slides go through thorough maintenance checks to make sure they are safe for everyone.

The water park opened these slides last year.

So far – no major incident have happened and Williams said she wants to keep it that way.

One way Williams said she does that is by making sure her staff is strict on who can ride the slide.

“When you first enter there’s a measuring tool," she said. "As you go up to our slide, at the base of any platform you'll see a measuring tool there and whenever you get to the top there's a third measuring tool. So there’s three different stops to go through to ensure you are the right height to get on our slides.”

Cape Splash just opened the doors in Cape Girardeau, MO this past weekend.

Williams said the park welcomed more than 1500 people inside the park on Monday, May 29.

She said she's hoping for a fun and safe season here at the Cape Splash Water Park.

"Sometimes parents or guardians because irritated with our staff because we are a stickler on following those rules," she said. "Keep in mind we love it, we want people to have fun here, but safety is our number one priority here. So if a child or someone is asked to not go down the slide, its because of their safety!"

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.