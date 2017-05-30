Sponge cake dessert cups under recall

The Kroger Company has recalled some of its dessert cups because the cakes contain undeclared milk.

The cakes under recall are the Kroger Dessert Cups-Yellow Sponge Cake 6-pack.

One person has gotten sick after eating the cakes. That person contact Kroger.

Those who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat them. Those who are not sensitive or allergic are not at risk.

All stores operating under names Kroger, Owen's, Pay Less, Scott's, Gerbes, Ruler Foods, Dillons, Baker's, Food4Less, and Jay C in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Customers who bought the cakes should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement.

If you have questions, you may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS

