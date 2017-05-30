Macadamia nuts recalled for possible Listeria contamination

If you bought Macadamia Nuts recently, you need to check the package.

The Kroger Company announced the recall of its Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts because they may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The nuts come in a 12 ounce, clear plastic package with an expiration date of May 2, 2018, stamped on the side of the bag. They were sold at Kroger, Bakers, Gerbes, and Dillons stores in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this recall.

If you have a bag of the Macadamia nuts, you should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.