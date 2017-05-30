Shawneetown, IL woman charged with burglary pleads guilty

Tracy A. Patton, 52, formerly of Shawneetown, Illinois, pleaded guilty in Gallatin County Circuit Court Monday, May 22 to one count of residential burglary, a class 1 felony.

Patton admitted that she knowingly made forced entry into the victim’s residence located in Shawneetown, Il to commit a theft while inside.

These allegations contained in a multi-count information filed on May 5 in Gallatin County Circuit Court.

Patton was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by a mandatory supervised release or parole period of two years.

The investigation began when the victim returned home to find Patton standing inside his residence.

The Shawneetown Police Dept. responded to the incident and found items from inside residence sacked up and piled behind an outbuilding at the rear of the residence.

Personal property items of the suspect were found mixed in with the items taken from the home. Patton was also found to have a bank deposit slip in her pocket with the name of the victim.

Among the items taken were power tools, personal hygiene products, cash, rib tips, breakfast cookies, and the victim’s toothbrush.

The case was investigated by the Shawneetown Police Department and prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney.

