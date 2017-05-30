Man arrested on sexual assault charges in Jefferson County, IL

After receiving a call of a possible sexual assault, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

In the morning hours of Saturday, May 27 the Sheriff's Office received a report from a person saying they had been held against their will and sexually assaulted overnight.

After a day long investigation and the execution of a search warrant Deputies were able to locate suspect 42-year-old Ronnie R. Starr just before midnight.

Starr was taken into custody and transported to the Jefferson County Justice Center where he remains incarcerated on a $100,000 bond.

Starr is charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and unlawful restraint.

