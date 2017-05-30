1 arrested, 5 injured after car fire in Jefferson Co., IL

One woman is in custody and five people are injured after a car caught on fire in Jefferson County, Illinois.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 27 at about 12:41 a.m.

Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of County Farm Lane with reports of a car on fire.

Upon arrival Deputies found a car flipped onto its top.

Officials said the car had rolled an unknown number of times breaking a mailbox and a utility pole.

Deputies located five injured people who were all transported by ambulance to local hospitals.

Margaret B. Stewart, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated DUI, reckless driving, no insurance, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

She is at the Jefferson County Justice Center bond is set at $20,000.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.