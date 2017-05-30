TN couple arrested after police chase in Jackson, MO

Two people from Tennessee face charges in Cape Girardeau County after a chase through Jackson on Sunday, May 29.

According to a release from the Jackson Police Department, officers were investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle and tried to make contact with the driver.

Investigators said the driver, Cedarrius Barham, 25, of Henderson, Tenn., took off as officers approached the car.

The license plate on the car came back as stolen out of Tenn.

Officers turned on their emergency lights and sirens and tried to stop the car, but Barham kept driving, according to police.

Investigators said the car continued at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour before it left the road and crashed.

Barham and his passenger, Taylor Buchen, 21, of Lexington, Tenn., were both arrested at the scene.

Barham faces felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting a lawful stop. He is being held on $25,000 cash only bond.

Buchen faces a felony charge of tampering with a motor vehicle. She is being held on $25,000 bond.

