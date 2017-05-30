Endangered person advisory canceled after St. Louis man found at AL hospital

Police in St. Louis have canceled an endangered person advisory for an epileptic man who had last been seen on Saturday, May 27.

William Kunes Jr., 49, was located at a hospital in Huntsville, Alabama.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kunes, 49, was last seen at a home in Winchester, Mo. at 5 p.m. on May 27. He reportedly left suicide notes in multiple places in his home.

Authorities initially believed Kunes Jr. was headed to Boston, Massachusetts.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.