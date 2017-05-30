14-year-old suspect in custody in deadly stabbing in St. Francois Co., MO

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after a deadly stabbing that happened on Monday, May 29.

According to Sheriff Daniel Bullock, a woman ran off into a ditch on Route AA, close to Village Road, around 5:30 p.m.

The driver, Alicia Morris, and her boyfriend walked to a house nearby to borrow a chain to try and get her car out of the ditch.

Bullock said the teen went to the crash site to try and help the couple free the car. He was then dropped back off at home.

Investigators said the boy's mother and Morris got into a fight. It's not clear what sparked the argument.

The 14-year-old allegedly jumped on the back of the driver and stabbed her with a steak knife.

Morris died at a nearby hospital.

The teenager was taken into custody.

Bullock said the investigation is ongoing.

He said a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, May 30 was waived and the juvenile was still in custody.

