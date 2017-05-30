8 killed over Memorial Day holiday in Missouri

Five people were killed in traffic crashes on Missouri roads and three people drowned in Missouri waterways over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to 345 crashes from 6 p.m. on Friday, May 26, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Glenwood Hargiss, 75, of Park Hills died on Friday, May 26, after his car traveled off Missouri Highway 32 and crashed into a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

An Ironton woman who stopped to help another driver was killed when she stepped into traffic. According to the Highway Patrol, Miranda Foster, 34, stopped on Interstate 55 south of Missouri Route M to help someone in the median. A car hit her. Foster died at the scene. It happened on Sunday, May 28.

The other deadly crashes were in Kansas City, Washington County, Mo., and Memphis, Mo.

The patrol reported that two people drowned on Saturday, May 27, after the car they were in was swept off the road in Taney County. A third person from the car is missing.

On Monday, May 29, a St. Louis man drowned in Camden County.

Troopers arrested 107 people for driving while intoxicated over the course of the holiday weekend. 125 people were arrested on drug charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.