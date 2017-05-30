Explosives found in Jefferson Co., IL home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Explosives found in Jefferson Co., IL home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Two people are in custody after an investigation at a home in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to a release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies from the sheriff's office, officers with the Mt. Vernon Police Department high risk team, ILEAS tactical team, and Secretary of State Police bomb squad served a search warrant at a home on North Stratford Lane around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Explosive technicians found a device that was taken to an evidence bunker. Detectives also seized evidence during the search.

The names of those arrested have not been released.

