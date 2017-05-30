Explosives found in Jefferson Co., IL home

Top lawmakers in Missouri are now calling for Gov. Eric Greitens to resign.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says southerly winds will begin to increase this evening and this will help keep temperatures from falling as low as we have seen.
The city of Carterville, Illinois is getting strict on cell phone use while driving this month as part of a campaign from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
A bill filed in the Illinois legislature would separate Southern Illinois University's Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.
Supreme Court judges are hearing arguments about a 1992 court case dealing with statewide sales taxes on online purchases.
Former president George W. Bush issued a statement saying "our family will miss her dearly" on the passing of his mother, Barbara Bush, on Tuesday.
A Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia's airport, and video from the scene appears to show a damaged engine.
On Saturday, the storm targeted Kauai, where floodwaters and quick-moving mudslides destroyed homes, officials said.
The IRS expects you to pay your taxes, even though there was a partial outage on the website.
The first call to 911 from 16 year-old Kyle Plush is haunting. He's trapped in his car but the dispatcher is having trouble hearing him. Dispatcher: "Where are you?" Kyle Plush: "If you don't send help I'm gonna die soon."
The mother is charged with murder and child abuse in connection with her 3-year-old daughter's disappearance in 2011.
Lindsay Partin, the babysitter charged in the death of a 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, abused Hannah because the toddler dumped ketchup in the toilet, newly released court documents say.
Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.
In February 2017, an off-duty Indiana conservation officer responded to a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle. At some point, the officer got into a scuffle with Justin Holland, 25, who was later shot and killed by Kystie Jaehnen, according to police.
Deidre Downs Gunn, the 2004 Miss Alabama who wore the crown as Miss America 2005, has married her girlfriend in a wedding held over the weekend in Birmingham, according to People Magazine.
