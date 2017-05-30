Four things you need to know on 5/30 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Four things you need to know on 5/30

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
It's Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Some may across the Heartland may wake up to some light, scattered showers. These showers aren't expected to linger around long and the Heartland will clear until later this evening. The chance for rain and an isolated thunderstorm is likely for our western counties, but the weather isn't expected to become too severe and most of the Heartland will remain dry. It will be a warm day with highs in the 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The warm trend will continue over the next couple of days as does the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

Making headlines:

Memorial Day parades, ceremonies honor fallen military:  Americans across the country marched in Memorial Day parades yesterday and came together in solemn ceremonies to pay their respects to those killed in service to the country.

Woman leads police on chase through parts of KY: One woman is in custody after leading several police departments on a chase in Kentucky. Auxier was charged with speeding 116 mph in a 55 mph zone, assault, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment of police officer, burglary, leaving scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

Search is on for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after shooting injures 1 in Kennett: The Kennett Police Department is searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after a shooting injured one person on Monday, May 29. According to police, they are looking for for 29-year-old Braylon Johnson. He also goes by the name "Toto."

Thousands turn out to remember Kennedy on his 100th birthday: Americans turned out by the thousands yesterday to celebrate the life and legacy of President John F. Kennedy on the day he would have turned 100.

