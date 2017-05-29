Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bell City baseball advances to State Semifinal

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
BELL CITY, MO (KFVS) -

The Bell City baseball team defeated Hurley 3-1 Monday in O'Fallon to advance to the Class 1 State Championship game.

The Cubs will now play the winner of Wellsville and La Plata for the title Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

