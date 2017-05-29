Woman leads police on chase through parts of Kentucky

One woman is in custody after leading several police departments on a chase in Kentucky.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police were notified by the Evansville Police Department that they were in pursuit of a female for shoplifting charges and she was traveling towards Henderson, Ky.

After entering Kentucky, the Henderson Police Department joined the pursuit for a short period of time before losing the vehicle on US60.

Later, Kentucky State Police located the vehicle in the Bon Harbor area of US60.

When the Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away again.

The pursuit spanned about 62 miles through the Curdsville community of Daviess County and the Calhoun Community of McClean County before heading north into the city limits of Owensboro, Ky.

It ended at the city limits of Owensboro for safety concerns.

Then the Owensboro Central dispatch contacted state police and advised they received a complaint of a crash at Parish and Allen streets involving the fleeing vehicle.

The caller reported the driver of the vehicle fled on foot after the collision. One occupant of the vehicle that was struck and was transported to the hospital for injuries caused by the crash.

Officers searched the area and Rachael Auxier of Calhoun was located in a storage shed behind a residence by a Deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Auxier was charged with speeding 116mph in a 55mph zone, assault in the second degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree; motor vehicle, wanton endangerment of police officer, burglary in the third degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree; on foot, leaving scene of an accident, and reckless driving.

Auxier was also served with a bench warrant for failure to pay fines. KSP was assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and the Owensboro Police Department.

