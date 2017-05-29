Headstone dedicated in Carbondale, IL for Civil War soldier from - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Headstone dedicated in Carbondale, IL for Civil War soldier from 1865

Written by Chris Drury, Photojournalist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

On Memorial Day we remember those who've fought and died for our country.

A special ceremony on Monday, May 29 took place in the heartland to honor Frederick Rickarts, a Civil War Soldier who died in Carbondale, Illinois.

It's an interesting case, Rickarts was from Ohio but died in Carbondale in 1865.

For the longest time, nobody knew who Rickarts was, and he was buried in an unmarked grave.

Then, in 2014, historian Mike Jones came across an old newspaper story online originally printed in the 1800's for anyone who knew him and had wondered what happened to him.

Rickarts was identified from the story, and now has a new headstone.

"We can't forget these people and after about 3 generations if we don't take a special day to remember, most of us don't," Jones said. "Its not a daily thing to think about, that's why we rededicated the stone this year."

His new headstone was dedicated on Memorial Day.

