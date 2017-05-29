Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers in Bloomfield, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen soldiers in Bloomfield, MO

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
(Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS) (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)
BLOOMFIELD, MO (KFVS) -

Across the Heartland on this Memorial Day, many honored those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

An annual ceremony was held in Bloomfield at the Missouri Veteran Cemetery on Monday, May 29.

The event was filled with music, stories, and prayer.

A table was also set for those who were, and currently are, prisoners of war.

Former P-O-W, and Korea and Vietnam Veteran, James Barber said this event means a lot to him but it is also a lesson for the younger generation.

"I appreciate it. I appreciate it. They let me know that they don't forget me," Barber said. "People that are not veterans – it's very educational for them how we keep and maintain our freedom. They're the future leaders of this country. They should know what happened in the past. What will happen if things are done wrong."

People also took time to remember those they lost at their memorial wall.

