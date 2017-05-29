On the run: officers continue search for armed, dangerous man af - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

On the run: officers continue search for armed, dangerous man after shooting in Kennett

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A shooting suspect is still on the run as of Tuesday, May 30.

According to investigators at the Kennett Police Department, one person was shot on Monday, May 29.

Officers are looking for Braylon Johnson, 29. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, in the 500 block of South Jackson Street.

Investigators said Johnson, who also goes by "Toto," ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Memphis by helicopter. He is listed in stable condition.

Johnson weighs about 140 pounds and stands about 5-feet 6-inches tall. He has a tattoo on his neck that says "mug" and a tattoo of a skull on his right arm.

 Johnson has a Capias probation and parole warrant out for his arrest unrelated to the shooting.

Investigators are working to file charges against Johnson in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.

