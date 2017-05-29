ArborWild outdoor event opens nature to kids

Shawnee National Forest’s ArborWild, an annual outdoor event, will take place Tuesday, June 6.

It's a chance for kids to explore and learn about nature, all under the guidance of a forest ranger.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carbondale’s Evergreen Park.

For more than a decade, people have enjoyed this event, which includes educational programs, live animals, storytelling and other fun activities.

The event is free to all ages.

Kick off the summer with ranger-led activities that will be on-going throughout the morning.

All ages are invited to attend, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Groups of 10 or more must pre-register by calling (618) 833-8576 (ext. 104) by June 2nd.

The event will be held rain or shine, however in the event of severe weather it will be cancelled.

