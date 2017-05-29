KY kids invited to Trooper Island Camp

A free summer camp is available for Kentucky kids looking for a way to interact with their area law enforcement.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 is taking local children to Trooper Island Camp on June 5.

Campers and Troopers depart at 7 a.m., after an interview with Trooper Cash.

The interview should be scheduled between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on June 5.

They will leave from KSP Post 1 on Highway 45 North in Graves County.

Children from KSP Post 1 counties are invited to this free camp. They will get tag along with four local Troopers.

The camp takes place on Dale Hollow Lake.

