This week in country music:1966 Distant Drums

Let's step back in time and check the country music charts from this week 51 years ago.

We're talking about the final week of May, 1966 and Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart had Warner Mack at number five with Talkin' to the Wall. It was Mack's fifth top ten single.

At number four was Whispirin' Bill Anderson with I Love You Drops. The song is about a woman leaving a man and he doesn't shed tear drops just sincere drops or I Love You Drops.

Buddy Starcher was in the number three spot with History Repeats Itself. It's a spoken word recording which he wrote with Minnie Pearle. It lists the uncanny similarities between the assassinations of Abraham Lincoln and John Kennedy.

The Southern Gentleman Sonny James was at number two with Take Good Care of Her. It's a country remake of an R&B hit by Adam Wade in 1961. It would go on to become the fourth of Sonny James' 23 number one singles.

But at number on this week in '66 was Distant Drums by Jim Reeves. It came two years after Reeves was killed in a plane crash. The timing couldn't have been better as the song drew attention to the escalating Vietnam War. The lyrics are about a soldier asking his girlfriend to marry him before he answers the "Distant Drums" of battle in some far away land. While it was a big hit in America, it was a monster smash in Great Britain. It kept The Beatles release Eleanor Rigby and Yellow Submarine out of the top spot. Distant Drums spent five weeks at number one and was named the UK's song of the year.

