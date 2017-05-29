May 30 celebrity birthdays

She's a country singer who got her start as part of a duo with her mother Naomi. They had a string of number one hits in the 1980's including: Mama He's Crazy, Grandpa Tell Me About the Good Old Days, Love Will Build a Bridge and many many more. She's also had a very successful solo career. Wynonna Judd is 53 today.

He's a Hall of Fame running back who spent only seven years in the NFL. Those seven seasons were all with the Bears. After leaving the NFL, he spent six years as athletic director at Southern Illinois University. Gale Sayers is 74 today.

He was one of the most popular wrestlers in business during the late 1980's and early 1990's. He was known for bringing a live python into the ring with him when he wrestled. We're talking about Jake "the Snake" Roberts who's 62 today.

He's an actor who starred as astronaut Dave Bowman in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Remember his classic battle with the evil computer HAL in that movie. He's also had guest roles on several hit TV shows through the years. Keir Dullea is 81 today.

