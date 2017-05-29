May 30 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

May 30 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
Connect
(KFVS) -

She's a country singer who got her start as part of a duo with her mother Naomi.  They had a string of number one hits in the 1980's including: Mama He's Crazy, Grandpa Tell Me About the Good Old Days, Love Will Build a Bridge and many many more.  She's also had a very successful solo career.  Wynonna Judd is 53 today.

He's a Hall of Fame running back who spent only seven years in the NFL.  Those seven seasons were all with the Bears.  After leaving the NFL, he spent six years as athletic director at Southern Illinois University.  Gale Sayers is 74 today.

He was one of the most popular wrestlers in business during the late 1980's and early 1990's.  He was known for bringing a live python into the ring with him when he wrestled.  We're talking about Jake "the Snake" Roberts who's 62 today.

He's an actor who starred as astronaut Dave Bowman in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Remember his classic battle with the evil computer HAL in that movie.  He's also had guest roles on several  hit TV shows through the years. Keir Dullea is 81 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly