Donations sought for Book, Classic Vinyl, and Media Sale at SIU

Donations are now being accepted for a Book, Classic Vinyl, and Media Sale at Southern Illinois University Carbondale planned for this fall.

The sale is jointly sponsored by the Friends of Morris Library and WSIU.

It will take place September 22-24 in the Student Center Ballrooms.

This is the first time that WSIU and the Friends of Morris Library have partnered to bring the popular annual sales together at one time and place.

Organizers will accept donations of books, vintage vinyl albums, electronic games, audio books, CDs, tapes, and DVDs; as well as, gently used stereo equipment throughout the summer.

Biographies, mysteries, classic literature, fiction novels, and books about history, gardening, crafts, home repair, and travel are especially sought for the sale.

Event sponsors ask that donors steer clear of giving textbooks, outdated technology books or any materials that have damage, mold or mildew or that don’t work properly.

Drop boxes for donations can be found at the Furniture King, Carbondale Kroger, Murdale True Value, Schnucks in Carbondale, Vogler Ford and SIU Credit Union locations. Donations will be accepted until September 15.

Proceeds of the Book, Classic Vinyl and Media Sale will benefit Morris Library and its programs and activities, WSIU, and the Southern Illinois Radio Information Service (SIRIS), a reading and information service WSIU provides for people with visual impairments.

For more information about the book sale, call Morris Library at (618) 453-2522.

To learn more about the vinyl/media/stereo sale, contact WSIU at (618) 453-4348.

