SCC Baseball gains 6 players for upcoming roster

Pictured above: (L-R) Christian Pearl, Layton Edmonds, Jaden Schell, Dallas Reynolds and Josh Turnage sign National Letter of Intents to continue their baseball careers at Shawnee Community College on May 23rd, 2017.

Pictured above: Sean Plott (second to left) signs a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Shawnee Community College on May 19th, 2017. Plott is pictured with Shawnee Community College baseball coach Greg Sheppard and his parents, Ed

Shawnee Community College’s baseball program welcomes six new players to the 2017-2018 roster.

Three players are from around the area and attended high schools within the college’s district.

Sean Plott, an outfielder from Anna-Jonesboro High School, signed a National Letter of Intent on May 19.

Plott is a 2017 graduate from Anna-Jonesboro High School.

Five additional players committed to Shawnee Community College the following week on May 23.

The signed players include two Vienna High School graduates, Christian Pearl and Layton Edmonds, as well as three Crab Orchard High School graduates, Jaden Schell, Dallas Reynolds, and Josh Turnage.

All of these players are committing to play at Shawnee Community College beginning fall 2017.

The Saints gained four pitchers with Christian Pearl, Layton Edmonds, Jaden Schell and Josh Turnage.

Crab Orchard’s Dallas Reynolds will bring experience in several infield positions including 1st base, 3rd base and catcher.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.