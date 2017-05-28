Iron Co., MO pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Iron Co., MO pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on I-55 in Jefferson Co.

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

An Iron County, Mo. woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miranda L. Foster, 34, was helping a driver in the median of Interstate 55 in Jefferson County at around 1:45 a.m.

She apparently stepped into the traffic lane in front of a car operated by Eddie James, 47, of St. Louis. James was unable to stop in time and hit Foster.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

