Iron Co., MO pedestrian killed after being hit by driver on I-55 in Jefferson Co.

An Iron County, Mo. woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was hit by a vehicle.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miranda L. Foster, 34, was helping a driver in the median of Interstate 55 in Jefferson County at around 1:45 a.m.

She apparently stepped into the traffic lane in front of a car operated by Eddie James, 47, of St. Louis. James was unable to stop in time and hit Foster.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

