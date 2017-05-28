Boil water order lifted near downtown Cape Girardeau, MO after w - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order lifted near downtown Cape Girardeau, MO after water main break

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A boil water order was has been lifted for parts of Cape Girardeau, Mo. after a water main break.

Kevin Priester, with the City of Cape Water Division said there was a 12-inch main break along Main Street Sunday morning on May 28. 

Priester said the water is now safe.

A boil water order for businesses on Main Street between Independence and Broadway and also one block of Themis which includes Port Cape was issued after the break.

Priester said the side of a main pipe split out.

Crews hand delivered notices to businesses alerting them of the water break.

The break has been repaired. They collected three samples and took them to the lab to check the safety of the water.

    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

