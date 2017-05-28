Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center hosting trail trivia - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center hosting trail trivia event

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Looking for something fun to do this spring? Spend a couple of hours hiking and testing your nature knowledge to celebrate National Trails Day.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is hosting a trail trivia event.

Trek the trails and answer nature-related questions along the way.

Stop by the nature center Saturday, June 3 between 9 a.m. and 4 a.m. to pick up your question sheet - then return to check your answers and claim your prize.

Open to all ages and youth and adult groups are welcome.

The program is free and no registration is required.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY injures 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:42 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:42:42 GMT
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Officials said the vehicle overturned several times during the crash (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

    A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital in McCracken County, Kentucky early Tuesday morning just before 3 a.m.

  • KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    KYTC prepares for hazardous road conditions due to wintry weather

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:28:11 GMT
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)
    KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)KYTC will be preps for winter travel (Source: KYTC)

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

    With the chance of wintry weather looming, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is preparing roadways.

  • Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Kentucky Senate to reveal two-year spending proposal

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:36 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:36:31 GMT
    The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)The Senate in KY is preparing to reveal a spending plan. (Source: KFVS)

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly