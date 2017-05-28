Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center hosting trail trivia event

Looking for something fun to do this spring? Spend a couple of hours hiking and testing your nature knowledge to celebrate National Trails Day.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is hosting a trail trivia event.

Trek the trails and answer nature-related questions along the way.

Stop by the nature center Saturday, June 3 between 9 a.m. and 4 a.m. to pick up your question sheet - then return to check your answers and claim your prize.

Open to all ages and youth and adult groups are welcome.

The program is free and no registration is required.

