7 people, dog, rescued from boat fire at Kentucky Lake

Written by Tori Bowden, Producer
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Seven people and one dog had to be rescued at Kentucky Lake over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Marshall County Rescue Squad's Facebook page, they were paged to a boat that was on fire and taking on water near Smith Bay.

Everyone, including the dog, was brought back to shore uninjured. The cause of the fire was not released.

East Marshall Fire Boat, South Marshall Fire Boat and the Coast Guard also assisted in the rescue.

