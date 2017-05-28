Murphysboro hosts city-wide clean-up

Clean-up Days in Murphysboro will kick off Friday, June 2nd and Saturday, June 3rd. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people living in the city will be able to take their debris and trash to the Murphysboro Storage Yard on Shomaker Drive.

To drop off your junk, you'll need to provide valid residency. No landscape waste, tires, liquid waste or other hazardous materials will be accepted.

For more information, contact the City of Murphysboro Administrative Building at 618-684-4961.

