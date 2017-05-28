Murphysboro, IL officials working to eliminate odor from tap wat - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro, IL officials working to eliminate odor from tap water

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Wiki Commons)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Officials in Murphysboro, Illinois say they are addressing an issue that is giving their tap water an offensive odor.

KFVS tried to reach out to the area water department, who weren't willing to comment on the issue. Officials remind residents that the water is safe to drink.

