Graves County Board of Education holding bus driver job fair

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Graves County Schools need new bus drivers, and are holding a job fair to find the right people for the jobs.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Schools need new bus drivers, and are holding a job fair to find the right people for the jobs. 

The Graves County Board of Education is holding the fair on Thursday, June 1st on a come-and-go basis from 4 to 7 pm at the district central office, located at 2290 State Route 121 North, Mayfield. 

Selected applicants will receive pay for training hours, potential benefits, and will have holidays and school breaks off from work.

Those wishing to apply will need a valid driver's license and a high school diploma or GED.

To learn more, phone the Graves County Schools Bus Garage at (270) 328-4804.

