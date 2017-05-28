Final testing date soon approaching for Medical Assistant program application

Students wanting to enroll in Rend Lake College's Medical Assistant program have less than a week left to test and complete an application for the upcoming fall semester. The final entrance exam for the program is Tuesday May 30 and the application is due the following day.

The entrance exam, the Psychological Service Bureau (PSB), is required to complete the application process. Applications for the program are due by midnight Wednesday May 31.

The test has a fee of $30 that is due at the time of registration, which must be done in person at the testing center which is located in the Administration Building. Photo Identification is also required for the test. The PSB is a five-part, computerized, timed test that is also a criterion for admission into several Allied Health programs at RLC.

Students in the medical Assistant program can take one of two paths for completion. It is either a two year or four semester long Associate of Applied Science degree, or an Occupational certificate option which requires 36 credit hours in two semesters. In the Associates program, all general educations courses are required for completion.

For more information about the Medical Assistant program, visit www.rlc.edu or contact Nina Goloubeva, Program Director, at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1766 For questions about the PSB test contact Beth Stevens in the Academic Advisement Center at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1266.

