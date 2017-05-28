Carbondale PD searching for robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale, Illinois are looking for a suspect in an aggravated robbery on Saturday evening, May 27.

According to police, they responded to a business around 7:48 p.m. in the 1700 block of W. Main Street for an aggravated robbery.

Police learned the suspect entered the business and demanded money. They say the suspect inferred that he had a weapon concealed in the sleeve of his jacket.

The suspect was described as a black male, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was approximately 20-25 years old and was wearing dark clothing and a dark long-sleeve jacket with the hood over his head and black shoes.

According to police, the suspect left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash in a white-colored grocery bag.

They say it is believed he stood outside of the business for a few minutes before entering the business.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

