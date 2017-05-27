Roof blown off business near Dexter, MO movie theater - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roof blown off business near Dexter, MO movie theater

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Jeremy Wills)
Aerial image of damage to the credit union in Dexter, MO. (Source: Keith Byrd/cNews)
(Source: Dee Loflin)
(Source: Dee Loflin)
(Source: Jeremy Wills)
DEXTER, MO (KFVS) -

Part of the roof was blown off a business near the movie theater in Dexter, Missouri on Saturday, May 27.

According to Dexter Police Department, most of the damage was to the Ozark Federal Credit Union.

No one was injured but the pieces of roof did land on a couple of cars.

