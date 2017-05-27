Roof blown off business near Dexter, MO movie theater

Aerial image of damage to the credit union in Dexter, MO. (Source: Keith Byrd/cNews)

Part of the roof was blown off a business near the movie theater in Dexter, Missouri on Saturday, May 27.

According to Dexter Police Department, most of the damage was to the Ozark Federal Credit Union.

No one was injured but the pieces of roof did land on a couple of cars.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.