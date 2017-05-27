Kentucky State Police arrest Livingston Co. man accused of rape, - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky State Police arrest Livingston Co. man accused of rape, other charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Lester Carender Jr. (Source: Kentucky State Police) Lester Carender Jr. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police have arrested a suspect connected to a four month investigation into numerous sex offenses.

The investigation began in January of this year and has shown that between 2014 and 2017, the suspect engaged in a continuous course of sexual conduct with a person who was incapable of consent due to age.

In April of this year, a search warrant was served at the suspect’s home in regards to the ongoing investigation. During that search, Troopers located marijuana, paraphernalia, and numerous firearms.

Lester Carender Jr., 72, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky, was arrested just before 5 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 at the Livingston County Sheriff's Department. 

Carender was charged with first degree rape - victim under 12 years old, two counts of second degree rape, first degree sodomy - victim under 12 years old, first degree sexual abuse - victim under 12 years old, first degree sexual abuse, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

Carender was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

KSP is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Eric Fields at 270-856-3721.

