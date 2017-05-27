Park Hills, MO man killed in single-car crash in St. Francois Co.

A Park Hills man was killed Friday night in a single-car crash in St. Francois County, Missouri.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Glenwood E. Hargiss, 75, was traveling east on MO Route 32, west of Pine Ridge Trail, at around 7:55 p.m. when he left the left side of the road.

He traveled across Pine Ridge Trail and hit a tree. He was airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis where he was pronounced dead.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.