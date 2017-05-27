TN woman injured in single-car rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

A Martin, Tennessee woman was injured on Friday in a single-car crash in Graves County, Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said that on Friday at approximately 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 11mm of KY94 East for a single vehicle accident with injuries.

Regan Palazola, 23, of Martin, Tenn., was traveling east on KY94 East when she attempted to pass a semi and dropped off the roadway.

The vehicle went into a ditch, overturned several times, and struck a utility pole before coming to a rest on its top.

Palazola had to be extricated from the vehicle by Mayfield EMS and later transported to Baptist Health in Paducah for non-life threatening injuries.

The Cuba and Water Valley Fire Departments assisted in traffic control. West KY Rural Electric had to be called due to the damage of the pole and still being live during the incident.

