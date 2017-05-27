Carbondale PD investigate overnight stabbing

Carbondale Police are investigating a stabbing on May 27 that sent one person to the hospital.

Sergeant Jarin Dunnigan says around 1:30 a.m. officers responded to the report of a stabbing on South Lake Heights Street near East Walnut Street.

Officers found the victim who was taken to the hospital by Jackson County Ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Dunnigan says the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Christopher J. Russell of Valmeyer, Illinois in connection with the stabbing.

He is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and is being held at the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact The Carbondale Police Department.

