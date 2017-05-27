FOUND: Ripley Co. Sheriff finds missing Fairdealing woman

The Ripley County Sheriff's Department and Doniphan Police are asking for your help in finding a woman they believe is lost in the woods. (Source: Doniphan Police Department)

A Fairdealing woman is safe after a night lost in the woods.

74-year-old Patsy JoAnn Creach went missing at 7 p.m. on May 26 near her home in Fairdealing near Cyprus Creek.

Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton says Creach was found around 8 a.m. on May 27 in a wooded area behind her home.

Barton says Creach is being checked out by a doctor, but is okay.

Her 2 small dogs followed Creach the night before when she wandered off.

Sheriff Barton says she was found with both dogs this morning, and they stayed with her all night in the woods.

The Doniphan Police Department said in a release she was wearing jeans, a lime green shirt, and a navy blue and red jacket with tennis shoes.

Barton says Creach lives with family off Highway 160 by BB Highway.

They believed she was traveling on foot.

A neighbor told Barton they saw Creach walking towards the woods right before she went missing.

Barton says they used a canine to track her scent into the woods, but lost her trail when they came to a creek.

Over 25 volunteers helped in the search for Creach.

Barton says they ceased their search at 2:30 a.m., and resumed at 7 a.m when they were able to find her an hour later.

